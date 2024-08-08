API3 (API3) Price Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days

API3 (API3) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. API3 has a market capitalization of $155.67 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 138,300,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,241,578 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

