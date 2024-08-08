Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Pauline Richards Buys 2,351 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:APO opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $126.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

