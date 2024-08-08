Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369,966.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,385 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

