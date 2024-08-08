Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $192.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $138.38 and a 12 month high of $223.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

