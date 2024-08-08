Applied Materials (AMAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Applied Materials has set its Q3 guidance at $1.83-2.19 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.830-2.190 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $178.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

