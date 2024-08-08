Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570- EPS.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.97.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

