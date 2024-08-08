Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Trading Down 14%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 2,428,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,534,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.29.

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.

