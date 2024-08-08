Ashley Paxton Purchases 30,000 Shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Stock

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Paxton acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($29,904.15).

Shares of DORE opened at GBX 78 ($1.00) on Thursday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 95.84 ($1.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £142.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,300.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,333.33%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

