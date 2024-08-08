Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $204.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.60.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Assurant Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIZ opened at $170.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a twelve month low of $136.15 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 210.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $1,213,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

