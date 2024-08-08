Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Down 8.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astera Labs traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $38.68. 2,026,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,161,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALAB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at $33,141,000.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALABGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

