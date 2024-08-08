AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Declares $0.49 Semi-Annual Dividend

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. AstraZeneca has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AstraZeneca to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.7 %

AZN stock opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $249.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.