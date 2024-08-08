AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01. The company has a market cap of $249.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $10,395,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

