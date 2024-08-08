Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 688,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 564,581 shares.The stock last traded at $100.29 and had previously closed at $101.05.

Get Atkore alerts:

The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Atkore Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.47.

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.