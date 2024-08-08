AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $187.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,265 shares of company stock worth $32,066,359. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Boston Partners acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,270,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,748,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $164.30 on Monday. AutoNation has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.28%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

