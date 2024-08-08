AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.97 per share.

AVB has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.59.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $207.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $218.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.87 and a 200-day moving average of $190.77.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

