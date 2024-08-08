Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Up 9.4% on Strong Earnings

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.67. 26,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 456,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.40 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AVNT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Avient

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth $40,628,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 17,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 479,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avient by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,680,000 after purchasing an additional 463,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avient by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,937,000 after purchasing an additional 384,452 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Avient by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,610 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

