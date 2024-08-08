Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Miles Ingrey-Counter Buys 13 Shares of Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 13 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.48) per share, for a total transaction of £157.43 ($201.19).

On Friday, July 5th, Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 11 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.40) per share, with a total value of £141.13 ($180.36).

AVON opened at GBX 1,254 ($16.03) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,298.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,160.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. Avon Protection plc has a 1 year low of GBX 582 ($7.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,408 ($17.99). The stock has a market cap of £376.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,916.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is -5,348.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.55) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

