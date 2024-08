Axel Ree Ltd (ASX:AXL) Insider Ian Kiers Purchases 200,000 Shares

Axel Ree Ltd (ASX:AXL – Get Free Report) insider Ian Kiers acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$19,600.00 ($12,727.27).

Axel Ree Price Performance

Axel Ree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axel Ree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Ree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.