Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AXSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $83.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after buying an additional 305,264 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,513,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $15,530,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 162,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

