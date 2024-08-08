B. Riley Comments on Fidus Investment Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Fidus Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $605.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 67.43% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

