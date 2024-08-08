B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $154.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

American Public Education stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,979.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

