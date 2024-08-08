Bank & Trust Co Invests $2.63 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 197,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 28,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,385,000. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $158.94 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

