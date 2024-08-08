Barclays Boosts FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $110.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Get Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

FTAI opened at $102.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $55,039,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,423,000 after buying an additional 924,730 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.