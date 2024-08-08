Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

BHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

BHC stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 813.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,713,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,121,000. Natixis lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

