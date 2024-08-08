BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 209.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of BCE by 3,480.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in BCE by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 39,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE by 526.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 56,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BCE by 72.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.08%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

