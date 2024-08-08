Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $111.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.30.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $81.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.72. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -128.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $138,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

