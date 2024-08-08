Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 124,809 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 196,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 125,604 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 190,168 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 121,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 77,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $964.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.94. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. Bicycle Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bicycle Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.