Bio-Techne Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $85.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

