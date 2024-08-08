Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $1,131.36 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,131.36 billion and $2.17 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $57,321.26 on major exchanges.

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.44 or 0.00562510 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00035391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00072111 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,737,156 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.