Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $1,131.36 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,131.36 billion and $2.17 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $57,321.26 on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.44 or 0.00562510 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00035391 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00072111 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000128 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,737,156 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.