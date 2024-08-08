BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.55 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $718.60 million and $21.55 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001460 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000073 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $21,452,981.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

