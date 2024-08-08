Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,693.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 257,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 569,855 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.