Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 25,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 81,281 shares.The stock last traded at $13.87 and had previously closed at $13.77.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 63.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter worth $82,106,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter worth $23,546,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 323.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,000,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,078 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter worth $12,243,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the second quarter worth $8,649,000.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

