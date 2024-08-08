Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$325.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$350.00 to C$325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$305.00 to C$295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$296.54.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$213.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$211.22 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$247.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$270.49.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.37). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Group Services

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,420. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

