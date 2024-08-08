BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Get BP alerts:

BP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. BP has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BP to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

BP Price Performance

NYSE BP opened at $33.06 on Thursday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BP. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Argus raised BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BP

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.