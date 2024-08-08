Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $218.20 and last traded at $217.07, with a volume of 18847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.52.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.