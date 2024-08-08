Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $62.00

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $50.78 on Monday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.