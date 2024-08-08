Brokerages Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target at $131.33

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS stock opened at $123.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

