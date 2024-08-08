Brokerages Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Target Price at $115.30

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.30.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 195,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $112.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 156.58%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.