Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Price Target at $79.42

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $76.45 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

