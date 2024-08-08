Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $69.64

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.64.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $63.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.61%.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.