Brokerages Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Target Price at $80.25

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in IAC by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $48.57 on Monday. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

