Brokerages Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) PT at $65.86

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on BK

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.8 %

BK opened at $61.70 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.