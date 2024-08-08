Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Price Target at $132.64

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $119.48 on Monday. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.03.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 10.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 13.1% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

