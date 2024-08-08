Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLDT)

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLDT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $384.91 million, a P/E ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.

Insider Transactions at Chatham Lodging Trust

In other news, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 12,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,799,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 118,637 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.