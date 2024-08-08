Brokers Issue Forecasts for TETRA Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TTI)

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for TETRA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $405.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 157,295 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 127,378 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

