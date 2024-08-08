Brokers Offer Predictions for EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.85.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $180.33 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $192.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

