Brokers Offer Predictions for Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a report issued on Sunday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

NASDAQ KGEI opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Kolibri Global Energy has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGEI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,926,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

