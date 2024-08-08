Brokers Offer Predictions for Sunrun Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sunrun in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RUN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RUN

Sunrun Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,968.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,315.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $30,187.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $25,871.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,315.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,712 shares of company stock worth $3,706,261. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.