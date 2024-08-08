Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after acquiring an additional 387,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

