Brokers Set Expectations for Crocs, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

Crocs Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $801,346,000 after purchasing an additional 76,460 shares in the last quarter. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after buying an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $72,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

